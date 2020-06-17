Public Accounts Committee to question pension practices

The Public Accounts Committee is meeting from Wednesday until Friday this week to raise questions about pension practices, including the failure by the Department of Labour and Pensions to publish annual reports for the National Pensions Board.

In March, the ombudsman ruled in connection with a Freedom of Information request that a reasonable period of time had expired for the department to comply the statutory requirement to present, approve and table the annual reports in the Legislative Assembly.

The ombudsman ordered the annual reports for the years from 2008 to be disclosed within 90 days.

On Wednesday morning, the committee will hear from Amy Wolliston, the deputy director for pensions in the Department for Labour and Pensions; Bennard Ebanks, director of the department; and Wesley Howell, the chief officer of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Human Resources and Immigration.

The committee is also expected to raise questions about fees charged in connection with the pension withdrawal approved by lawmakers in April. Legislators amended the Pensions Law to allow for a six-month pension holiday and savers to withdraw up to $10,000, as well as 25% of the funds in excess of that amount, from their pension accounts.

Representatives from all local pension providers will be heard by the committee during the three days.