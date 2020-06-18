Literacy group LIFE keeps children reading during lockdown

The Literacy is For Everyone (LIFE) programme helped ensure children could curl up with a good book and practice their reading skills during lockdown, after donating more than a thousand books to local students.

Since lockdown started, LIFE has donated 1,434 books to students, including to children who don’t have access to a ready supply of book or to the internet or a computer at home.

The books were donated to seven public schools on Grand Cayman and the project has supported 461 students so far, according to a press release.

LIFE Project Coordinator Erin Galatopoulos said, “All books are like new or ‘pre-loved’ books that LIFE has received via donation. Each book was hand-selected personally for each student by an exempt employee of the school to match each student’s reading level, age and interests. While this took extra time for everyone involved, the process increases the likelihood that students will both read and benefit from these books.”

Prior to lockdown, LIFE volunteers researched the level of each book donated and that level was noted on the book. In this way, students are able to receive books aligned to their personal reading level and reading goals. In addition to these ‘levelled’ books, many students also received ‘unlevelled’ fun books – activity books, hobby books and books with Disney characters – to inspire a love of reading.

“Books were included with the packets handed out to students after the announcement of school closure until 30 June, thereby reducing the contact points during lockdown, something which we at LIFE take very seriously,” Galatopoulos said.

Teachers said they were grateful for the donations.

Jessica Jackson, deputy principal at East End Primary School, said in the release, “We thank LIFE for their continued support of our students. The books will certainly be well read and well loved.”

Dairdie Tingle, from Savannah Primary School, said, “A huge thank you to LIFE. I know that the students and their parents will be appreciative. It takes a village… thank you.”

Another teacher, Victoria Read, from George Town Primary School, said, “Thank you so much for helping us to get books for our students to read during this remote learning period. It is really appreciated by the staff and the students.”

LIFE Executive Director Marilyn Conolly said LIFE always welcomes book donations as they are sorely needed.

“We are working towards a community book drive and establishing a drop-off location with appropriate protocols during lockdown,” she said. “ However, in the meantime, please box up and set aside any children’s books that are no longer being read in your household. A book drive is coming soon.”

To learn more about the work done by LIFE, visit its Facebook and Instagram @LIFECayman or email [email protected].