Savannah Primary grads get drive-through celebration

Instead of taking a final stroll through the school’s hall, Savannah Primary’s year 6 students took a final roll through the campus parking lot on Wednesday.

In lieu of the typical year-end parties, the school’s staff created a pandemic-friendly way to celebrate their graduates. A drive-through ceremony allowed students and their families to stay in their cars and maintain a safe distance from others, while still receiving recognition for the year’s achievements.

1 of 7

Each of the 67 students were given a custom graduation cap and a class t-shirt. Outstanding students were awarded for achievements in academics, arts, sports, writing and technology.

As students rolled along in their family cars, teachers lined the sidewalk, shouting words of encouragement and holding signs to wish students the best for high school. At the end of the procession, graduates were able to pose for a photo with a masked Miss Cayman, Kadejah Bodden.

The previous day, the school held a formal graduation ceremony over Zoom.

Principal Delton Pedley said it was important for staff to create a meaningful send-off for the graduates and provide them a chance to say goodbye to their teachers.

“It will not be forgotten any time soon,” Pedley said.

“I’m so heartened that we have managed to get this together, partly because we had parents who were so cooperative.”

Despite the difficulties of the school year, Pedley said the creativity of staff, parents and students demonstrated the potential of the community to create rich learning experiences.