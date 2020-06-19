Sporting entities mull future after latest regulations announced

Associations, clubs and athletes are in planning mode following government’s announcement that pools, gyms and contact sports will soon be allowed.

Cayman’s sporting associations and individual clubs are in planning mode following government’s announcement 17 June that pools, gyms and contact sports will be allowed over the course of the next month.

“It’s a particularly exciting day to understand the public pools can open and we look forward to that,” swimming technical director Bailey Weathers said.

Government’s announcement follows three months of COVID-19 suppression measures that shut down all competitive sporting activities in the country. Among the new regulations that will impact sports and athletes:

21 June

Up to 25 people can now gather together

Exercise is now permitted any time of day

Pools can be used by people of different households

5 July

In Grand Cayman, exercise in strata and public gyms is permitted.

19 July

Contact sports will be permitted

Click here for a link listing all the new regulations by date.

Some swimmers have returned to practice in the sea following the last round of regulations. Elsewhere, footballers have returned to socially distance practices without contact. But the announcement of the new regulations provide a clear timetable for when “normal” practices and competition may resume.

“From a national team perspective, for CIASA, it’s exciting news,” Baily said. “Our swimmers have really… they’ve been thankful to be back in the water, in the ocean, but being able to be back in the pool and to work on the turns and be back closer together for training and be able to race each other a little better – that’s exciting for them.”

Cayman Islands Football Association President Alfredo Whittaker in the past has said he hopes CIFA can finish its Premier League season, which was interrupted with six matches remaining in the season.

“Yes, we will finish the league,” Whittaker told the Cayman Compass Wednesday.

The global pandemic also forced the suspension of the Cayman Islands Basketball Association men’s and women’s league seasons, respectively. CIBA President Victor O’Garro is taking a wait and see approach when it comes to returning to the court.

“Not until the official green light is given on the 19th,” O’Garro said, responding to questions from the Compass on plans to resume the men’s and women’s league seasons.

While it’s possible domestic sporting leagues and events could resume by August, the future of international competition is significantly more ambiguous.

“It’s unlikely that we’ll compete this summer,” Bailey said. “Most of the US and other countries are not competing this summer so it’s unlikely we’ll have competition unless it’s something local and small. But we will investigate some fun opportunities for the kids later on this summer and we’re looking forward to those as well.”