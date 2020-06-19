RCIPS: nothing found after report of gunfire

RCIPS officers found nothing to substantiate a report of gunfire in George Town on Friday afternoon, according to a police spokesperson.
Police received a report of shots fired around 1pm on Sound Way, according to the spokesperson. Officers made checks in the area but found nothing to substantiate the report.
Enquiries into the report continue, according to police.
If you value our service, if you have turned to us in the past few days or weeks for verified, factual updates, if you have watched our live streaming of press conferences or sent an article to a friend... please consider a donation. Quality local journalism was at risk before the coronavirus crisis. It is now deeply threatened. Even a small amount can go a long way to sustaining our mission of informing the public. We need our readers’ financial support now more than ever.