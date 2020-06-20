Water interruptions expected in parts of George Town

Water Authority – Cayman is advising that some customers in an area of central George Town may experience interruptions to their water supply in the coming six weeks.

The utility company will be carrying out an upgrade of its water-supply infrastructure along Elgin Avenue, between the junctions with Hospital Road and Shedden Road, from Monday, 22 June. The work is expected to continue for six weeks.

“Customers in the area may experience water service interruptions during this period, however as much notice as possible will be provided before the interruption,” the company said in a statement.

While the work is being carried out, sections of Elgin Avenue will be closed to traffic between 6:30am and 3:30pm, but local access will be permitted.