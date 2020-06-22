Conference to focus on ‘digitisation beyond COVID-19

The third annual Cayman Islands Digital Economy Conference (CyDEC), hosted by FTS, will take place on Thursday, 25 June, from 9am to 12:30pm.

Each year, the CyDEC conference brings together “global and local experts to showcase cutting edge ideas and applied technological advancements for forward thinking leaders in both the private and public sectors,” a press release announcing the conference stated.

The Digital Cayman industry body was launched as result of the first CyDEC conference.

“Technological change is moving at a mind-blowing pace, and this year COVID-19 has managed to speed up its growth exponentially,” organisers said in the release. “Due to the fast spreading nature of the pandemic, social distancing has become a priority in communities worldwide, demanding digital, contactless solutions for many of the daily tasks that had become second nature in society. Intrigued by the effects of the global pandemic on the digital world, CyDEC 2020 will be focusing on the theme ‘Digitisation beyond COVID-19’.”

This year’s conference will explore topics such as payment systems, digital innovation, the progress of AI, big data, and the effects of COVID-19 on cybersecurity.

Organisers said the agenda will be relevant to business leaders across financial services, tourism, technology, and the public sector, as well as to compliance officers, enterprise risk managers and CEO.

“This year we are pleased to feature two incredible international speakers on the highly debated topics of big data in the COVID era, as well as the role of artificial intelligence,” CyDec founder Paul Byles said in the release. “Much of that material is really eye opening and I am sure the audiences will enjoy that, along with a fantastic team of local based experts.”

The CyDEC format has been adapted to a virtual platform to prioritise the health and safety of all attendees and encourage social distancing.

Speakers this year include Cayman Islands Minister of Financial Services Tara Rivers; digital pioneer and AI scientist, Inma Martinez; director of innovation at Goldsmiths University of London, Chris Brauer; and managing director of Cayman Enterprise City’s ZIMTRA, Adam Lambert.

For tickets and more information, visit www.cydec.ky.