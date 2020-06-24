Free HIV tests available

In observance of National Testing Day and Regional HIV Testing Day, which are observed annually on 27 June, the Health Services Authority is offering free HIV testing from Wednesday, 24 June to Wednesday, 1 July, by appointment.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is having a significant impact on all our lives; however we want to continue to provide free HIV testing to those in need,” said HIV and STI Programme Coordinator Laura Elniski in a press release.

“COVID-19 infection is likely to be worse among those with a ‘weakened immune system’. This does not mean that all people with HIV are considered at increased risk. Those on HIV treatment with a CD4 count above 200 and an undetectable viral load are not considered to have weakened immune systems. However, you must know your HIV status and the only way to do so is to take a safe and quick blood test.”

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone between the ages of 13 and 64 get tested for HIV at least once as part of routine health care. People at higher risk should get tested more often.

To book an appointment, email Laura Elniski at laura[email protected] or call 244-2507 or 244-2632.