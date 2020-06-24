Orchid sale for flora lovers

The Cayman Islands Orchid Society, together with the Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park, is presently taking orders for an extraordinary selection of exotic orchids until noon on Friday.

Interested parties must place their orders in advance, and pick them up via the complimentary drive-through curbside pickup option being offered at the park.

Pickups are allowed this Friday-Sunday from 10am-3pm and the plants will be sold on a first-come, first-serve basis.

To view the orchid lists and pictures from various suppliers and get the CIOS order form, visit the park’s website here.

Completed order forms should be emailed to [email protected], which is being managed by a select group of Orchid Society members. Once the order form has been received, a member will contact buyers by telephone to arrange payment. Acceptable methods of payment are credit and debit card.

Anyone collecting orchids must abide by the government regulations currently in place, including social distancing and the wearing of face coverings. The following requests are also being made:

– Do not exit your vehicle;

– Lift your trunk to allow park staff to place your order inside;

– Bring a copy of your order form.

The pickup of group orders is allowed, but ensure the same order number and time are used and all forms are presented at pickup.