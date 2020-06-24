Greenlight Re donates US$100,000 to local charities

Cayman reinsurer Greenlight Re has dontated US$100,000 to charitable organisations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to help Cayman residents most in need.

Greenlight Re gave US$50,000 to the R3 Cayman Foundation and the remaining US$25,000 each to ARK (Cayman Acts of Random Kindness) and the Cayman Food Bank.

“ARK and the Cayman Food Bank were chosen by our Charity Committee due to their relentless efforts in providing the community with the most basic of humanitarian needs,” said Simon Burton, CEO of Greenlight Re. “By supporting the Cayman Food Bank, we are also indirectly assisting the other charities in the Cayman Islands who rely on the Cayman Food Bank for providing food supplies and support to those most affected by COVID-19.”

He said in addition to providing food, the reinsurer wanted to support organisations that are providing security for residents and address the needs of those displaced due to the pandemic.

“Many families are facing homelessness due to loss of income. Many others cannot afford flights to get home. Both ARK and R3 address these urgent issues and we are pleased to be able to support them to continue this work,” Burton said.

“We knew that donating to R3 would have a double impact upon our community as Dart has generously pledged to match all donations to R3 up to $4 million.”

Bryan Hunter, R3 Cayman Foundation chairman, said the pandemic has left hundreds of foreign nationals stranded in Cayman without jobs and homes and relying on government and local charities for food and other forms of support.

“We hope these funds will benefit both those needing to repatriate to their home countries, and Cayman residents seeking to return to our shores,” Hunter said.

Naomi Law, spokesperson for Cayman Food Bank, said the funds will allow the Cayman Food Bank to continue with the grocery packages programme that was put in place in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. “This donation will cover approximately three to four weeks of our grocery programme purchases and will help us continue to provide food and supplies to those in need.”

Tara Nielson, director at Cayman’s Ark Foundation, said the donation will support ARK’s volunteer-run operation of the Kindness Kitchen, which serves more than 2,000 people in need as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.