Five junior officers from the new Cayman Islands Regiment are undergoing officer training at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the UK.

The creation of the regiment, announced last October, is part of a strategy to enhance Cayman’s response in times of emergencies and disasters such as hurricanes.

Further recruitment for 50 reservist posts is currently under way, with the application period closing on Sunday, 28 June.

The five junior officers, Theo Kelly, Gabe Rabess, Shanice Kelly, Halston Farley and Jonassi Swaby, are undergoing a nine-week course and were appointed in February.

They completed a week’s training in Bermuda before the COVID-19 pandemic and have been working as part of the Government’s response in the National Emergency Operations Centre.

The Royal Military Academy Sandhurst is where all officers in the British Army are trained to take on the responsibility of leading their soldiers.

During training, officer cadets learn to live by the academy’s motto ‘Serve to lead’.

Other nations – and territories such as the Cayman Islands – choose to send their personnel to Sandhurst for officer training because it is recognised as a world-leading military training academy.