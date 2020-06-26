Four Cayman Islands national team footballers recently came together in the name of supporting their community.

Ramon Sealy, Joshewa Frederick, Kevin Foster and Colby Seymour all took part in the Health Services Authority blood drive last week at the Cayman Islands Red Cross.

Head coach Benjamin Pugh told the Cayman Compass that the idea for the initiative came from Roma United FC’s manager Gregory Malcolm.

“He (Malcolm) said this was a great opportunity for players to give back to the community, which I agreed to,” said Pugh. “I reached out to our national team players and I’m really pleased that we’ve had four of [them] donate so far.”

Foster, a midfielder for the national squad, said he recognises the importance of giving back.

“It’s good that I can help in any way I can because it could be me, a family member or a friend that needs blood,” he said.

He also expressed appreciation for his teammates’ donations.

“It’s refreshing to know as a collective group that we are all willing to help,” said Foster. “That shows the Cayman society that we as a group of footballers love to help… because everyone needs to work together.”

It was the first time any of the four players had given blood.

“I decided to take part in the blood drive because I felt that it was a good opportunity to give back to the community and give back to my country as a whole,” said Frederick. “It was my first time doing it, and I more than likely will be doing it again.”

Pugh hopes more players will participate in future.

“I am incredibly proud of our players that have taken part in this fantastic and hugely important initiative,” he said.