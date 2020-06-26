Armed burglars break into George Town store

Two men, one apparently carrying a firearm, broke into a store in Party Lane in George Town Thursday night, police reported.
Police said the break-in occurred shortly before 10:30pm. The store was closed at the time.
“Two males broke in through the front entrance, broke into the cash register and then fled on foot with a quantity of cash. One of the males appeared to be carrying a firearm,” a statement from the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service read.
One of the suspects is described as being short, and of “thick build”, police said. Both were dressed in black, long-sleeve hoodies, black gloves, black masks, and one was wearing white sneakers.
