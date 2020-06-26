KidFest becomes Virtual Zumbathon for Little Hearts

Around this time last year, families were getting ready to head to Pedro St. James for the annual KidFest day and to raise money for the Team Nolan Pediatric Program of the Cayman Heart Fund.

Alas, due to the COVID-19 situation, organisers Ailian and Sean Evans have had to cancel the event. However, they have decided to turn lemons into lemonade, and are now looking for residents to join in the Virtual Zumbathon for Little Hearts, happening on Saturday from 4-5pm.

Zumba instructor Melissa Evans will be leading this family-friendly initiative, which costs only $15 to participate. All money collected supports the efforts of Team Nolan, which helps families dealing with the emotional and financial difficulties of Congenital Heart Disease.

Donate to The Cayman Heart Fund through Cayman National Bank (KYD Acc#012-29628 or

USD Acc# 022-25930).

For registration, email [email protected] or [email protected], or call 936-1717 or 929-0776.