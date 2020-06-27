Bloody scene livestreamed on social media after stabbing

Police arrested a man in connection with an apparent stabbing, the aftermath of which was videoed and disseminated widely on social media on Friday night.

Two videos were circulated, both apparently videoed and livestreamed by the perpetrator. The first shows a young man with blood on his bare chest stating that he “had to defend” himself and that he was going to be going to jail for life. The camera pans to a floor that is covered in blood.

The second video appears to show the man lighting a butane torch, just before police enter the premises shouting “Hands up, hands up” and tase him.

The Cayman Compass is not publishing the videos due to their graphic nature.

In a brief WhatsApp statement sent to the Cayman Compass, a Royal Cayman Islands Police Service spokesman said, “We can confirm an incident occurred earlier tonight where one man was stabbed and has been taken to the hospital. The other man involved has been arrested. The matter is under investigation.”

The condition of the victim was not stated.

Check back for more on this story.