LA back in session

The Legislative Assembly of the Cayman Islands holds its second sitting of the sixth meeting of the 2019-2020 session Wednesday, 1 July.

Click here for a word document version of the order paper.

Cayman Islands Stock Exchange Report for the Fiscal Year Ending 31 December 2019

To be laid on the Table by the Honourable Minister of Financial Services and Home Affairs.

The Cayman Islands Stock Exchange Ltd. Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 and Auditor General's Report

To be laid on the Table by the Honourable Minister of Financial Services and Home Affairs.

Auditors Oversight Authority Cayman Islands Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2019

To be laid on the Table by the Honourable Minister of Financial Services and Home Affairs.

PSPB Public Service Pensions Board – "Securing Tomorrow, Together" 2019 Annual Report

To be laid on the Table by the Honourable Deputy Governor, ex-officio Member responsible for the Portfolio of the Civil Service.

Report of the Standing Business Committee – Fifth Meeting of the 2019/2020 Session of the Cayman Islands Legislative Assembly

To be laid on the Table by the Honourable Premier, Minister of Employment, Border Control, Community Affairs, International Trade, Investment, Aviation and Maritime Affairs

Office of the Auditor General Cayman Islands – Efficiency of Summary Courts – November 2019

To be laid on the Table by the Chairman of the Standing Public Accounts Committee, the Elected Member for North Side.

Report of the Standing Public Accounts Committee on the Report of the Office of Auditor General on the Efficiency of Summary Courts – November 2019

To be laid on the Table by the Chairman of the Standing Public Accounts Committee, the Elected Member for North Side.

Office of the Auditor General Cayman Islands – School Education – October 2019

To be laid on the Table by the Chairman of the Standing Public Accounts Committee, the Elected Member for North Side.

Report of the Standing Public Accounts Committee on the Report of the Office of Auditor General on the School Education – October 2019

To be laid on the Table by the Chairman of the Standing Public Accounts Committee, the Elected Member for North Side.

Office of the Auditor General Cayman Islands – Government's use of Outsourced Services

To be laid on the Table by the Chairman of the Standing Public Accounts Committee, the Elected Member for North Side.

Report of the Standing Public Accounts Committee on the Report of the Office of Auditor General on Government's Use of Outsourced Services – June 2019

To be laid on the Table by the Chairman of the Standing Public Accounts Committee, the Elected Member for North Side.

Office of the Auditor General Cayman Islands – Customs in the Cayman Islands – May 2019

To be laid on the Table by the Chairman of the Standing Public Accounts Committee, the Elected Member for North Side.

Report of the Standing Public Accounts Committee on the Report of the Office of Auditor General on Customs in the Cayman Islands – May 2019

To be laid on the Table by the Chairman of the Standing Public Accounts Committee, the Elected Member for North Side.

The Elected Member for Newlands to ask the Honourable Deputy Governor, ex officio Member responsible for the Portfolio of the Civil Service

No. 22: Can the Honourable Deputy Governor provide an explanation as to why several Caymanians (including students), who have requested to return home have been denied that right due to a reported shortage of quarantine space, while work permit holders have been allowed to return to the Cayman Islands?

The Elected Member for Newlands to ask the Honourable Minister of Employment, Border Control, Community Affairs, International Trade, Investment, Aviation and Maritime Affairs

No. 23: Can the Honourable Minister state what measures are being taken to ensure that the Department of Labour and Pensions and the WORC Department have sufficient resources to deal with any increase in reported employment related violations?

The Elected Member for George Town Central to ask the Honourable Deputy Governor, ex officio Member responsible for the Portfolio of the Civil Service

No. 24: Can the Honourable Deputy Governor provide an update on the Cayman Regiment?

The Elected Member for George Town Central to ask the Honourable Deputy Governor, ex officio Member responsible for the Portfolio of the Civil Service

No. 25: Can the Honourable Deputy Governor say what provisions is the Civil Service putting in place to assist persons not proficient in the use of Information Technology (IT), or who have no access to IT, in order to use basic Government online services which have replaced in person services since the lockdown?

The Births and Deaths Registration (Amendment) Bill, 2020

The Companies Management (Amendment) Bill, 2020

The Tax Information Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2020

The Reporting of Savings Income Information (European Union)

(Repeal) Bill, 2020

The Mutual Funds (Amendment) (No. 3) Bill, 2020

The Private Funds (Amendment) Bill, 2020

The Exempted Limited Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2020

The Youth Justice (Amendment) Bill, 2020

The Births and Deaths Registration (Amendment) Bill, 2020

The Companies Management (Amendment) Bill, 2020

The Tax Information Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2020

The Reporting of Savings Income Information (European Union)

(Repeal) Bill, 2020

The Mutual Funds (Amendment) (No. 3) Bill, 2020

The Private Funds (Amendment) Bill, 2020

The Exempted Limited Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2020

The Youth Justice (Amendment) Bill, 2020

The Births and Deaths Registration (Amendment) Bill, 2020

The Companies Management (Amendment) Bill, 2020

The Tax Information Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2020

The Reporting of Savings Income Information (European Union)

(Repeal) Bill, 2020

The Mutual Funds (Amendment) (No. 3) Bill, 2020

The Private Funds (Amendment) Bill, 2020

The Exempted Limited Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2020

The Youth Justice (Amendment) Bill, 2020

Government Motion No. 9/2019-2020

Amendment to the Development Plan 1997 – Proposed Rezoning: West Bay Beach North, Block 11B Parcels 70, 86, 90, 91, 92, 93, and 94

To be moved by the Honourable Minister of Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure.

Government Motion No. 10/2019-2020

Membership of the Public Accounts Committee

To be moved by the Honourable Premier, Minister of Employment, Border Control, Community Affairs, International Trade, Investment, Aviation and Maritime Affairs.

Membership of the Public Accounts Committee

To be moved by the Honourable Premier, Minister of Employment, Border Control, Community Affairs, International Trade, Investment, Aviation and Maritime Affairs.

Government Motion No. 11/2019-2020

Appointment of the Standing Business Committee

To be moved by the Honourable Premier, Minister of Employment, Border Control, Community Affairs, International Trade, Investment, Aviation and Maritime Affairs.

Appointment of the Standing Business Committee

To be moved by the Honourable Premier, Minister of Employment, Border Control, Community Affairs, International Trade, Investment, Aviation and Maritime Affairs.

Private Member’s Motion No. 3/2019-2020

Motion on Customs Tariff Law (2017 Revision) Warranty Replacement

To be moved by the Elected Member for North Side and seconded by the Elected Member for Bodden Town West.

Private Member’s Motion No. 4/2019-2020

Motion on Customs Tariff Law (2017 Revision) Medicines, Medical and Surgical Supplies

To be moved by the Elected Member for North Side and seconded by the Elected Member for Bodden Town West.

Private Member's Motion No. 5/2019-2020

Motion to Align Maternity Leave between Civil Service and Private Sector

To be moved by the Elected Member for Bodden Town West and seconded by the Elected Member for Savannah.

Motion to Align Maternity Leave between Civil Service and Private Sector

To be moved by the Elected Member for Bodden Town West and seconded by the Elected Member for Savannah.

Private Member’s Motion No. 6/2019-2020

Motion to Increase the Normal Retirement Age for Civil Servants

To be moved by the Elected Member for Bodden Town West and seconded by the Elected Member for Savannah.

(5) Private Member’s Motion No. 7/2019-2020

Motion to Make All Cayman Islands Laws Available Online for Free

To be moved by the Elected Member for Bodden Town West and seconded by the Elected Member for Savannah.

(6) Private Member’s Motion No. 8/2019-2020

Public Rights of Way

To be moved by the Elected Member for Savannah and seconded by the Elected Member for Newlands.

(7) Private Member’s Motion No. 9/2019-2020

Protection of Marine Environment

To be moved by the Elected Member for Savannah and seconded by the Honourable Leader of the Opposition, the Elected Member for East End.

