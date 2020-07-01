1 new COVID-19 case; DoT to contact stipend registrants

201 people have now tested positive for COVID-19 out of 24,069 individuals tested.

Cayman Islands Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee on Wednesday confirmed one new case of COVID-19, according to a Government Information Services press release.

That one new case came from a batch of 319 test results that were reported. The person who tested positive was identified through the screening programme and is asymptomatic. Contact tracing has begun, according to GIS.

That brings the total number of people in Cayman who have tested positive for the coronavirus to 201. Of those, 193 have recovered and there are seven active cases. The total number of tests carried out stands at 24,069.

Tourism leaders to contact stipend registrants

Those at the Tourism Ministry and Department of Tourism will be sending emails to those registrants who have qualified for the displaced tourism employees stipend, according to a DoT press release issued Wednesday. The email will be sent to verified registrants only and the DoT advises recipients should not share the email as it will include a link specific to the verified applicant for securely providing their banking details.

Recipients are asked to respond as quickly as possible with accurate information to expedite the payment process. The deadline for submission of banking details is Tuesday, 7 July.

Those persons who were not approved will receive separate communications.

The displaced tourism employee stipend is part of the overall Cayman Islands Government assistance plan for those who were severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 around the world

More than 10.5 million people have been infected globally and more than half a million have died since the COVID-19 disease first emerged in China, according to Reuters.

The Americas are the current epicentre, particularly the United States, which has the highest COVID-19 death toll in the world – more than 127,393.

The United Kingdom’s death toll from confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus rose 176 on Wednesday to 43,906 from 43,730 the day before, government figures showed.

Including suspected cases, the toll is approaching 55,000, according to a Reuters tally of official data sources.

The Philippines’ health ministry on Wednesday reported 999 more coronavirus infections and four additional deaths.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases have reached 38,511 while deaths have increased to 1,270.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday retained partial restrictions in the capital Manila for another two weeks to contain the spread of the virus while reducing the pandemic’s economic damage.

The United Nations Security Council on Wednesday finally backed U.N. chief Antonio Guterres’ March 23 call for a global truce amid the coronavirus pandemic, adopting a resolution after months of talks to win a compromise between the United States and China.

The resolution, drafted by France and Tunisia, calls for “all parties to armed conflicts to engage immediately in a durable humanitarian pause for at least 90 consecutive days” to allow for the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Negotiations on the resolution were stymied by a standoff between China and the United States over whether to urge support for the World Health Organization. The United States did not want a reference to the global health body, while China did.

U.S. President Donald Trump said in May that Washington would quit the Geneva-based U.N. agency over its handling of the pandemic, accusing it of being “China-centric” and promoting China’s “disinformation,” assertions the WHO denies.

The adopted Security Council resolution does not mention the WHO but references a U.N. General Assembly resolution that does.

“We have really seen the body at its worst,” Richard Gowan, International Crisis Group U.N. director, said of the council. “This is a dysfunctional Security Council.”

Guterres’ spokesman Stephane Dujarric said: “The adoption of this resolution will send an important signal to conflict parties and may help change calculations on the ground.”

The United States and China both took veiled swipes at each other after the resolution was adopted.

The United States said in a statement that while it supported the resolution “it does not include crucial language to emphasize transparency and data-sharing as critical aspects in fighting this virus.”

China’s U.N. Ambassador Zhang Jun acknowledged the body “should have responded immediately” to Guterres’ call, adding: “We were very frustrated that some country politicized this process.”