EY Cayman Scholarship awarded

Student James Powell has been selected as this year’s recipient of the EY Cayman Scholarship.

Powell plans to attend University of Scranton in Pennsylvania, where he will pursue an undergraduate degree in accounting, according to a press release from EY.

“I am ecstatic and honored to have been chosen for the opportunity to become a member of the EY family. With hard work and dedication, the sky is the limit and I hope that my selection, along with previous recipients, will motivate future applicants to work hard and achieve their goals. I am excited to begin my university studies and upon successful completion, I look forward to advancing my career at EY,” Powell said.

The scholarship is valued at up to US$30,000 per year for a maximum of five years.

EY said the scholarship provides students who have shown academic excellence the opportunity to gain higher education and build a successful career in the professional services industry. The scholarship also includes an eight-week summer internship to gain practical experience and an offer of full-time employment at EY upon successful completion of the university programme.

“James is passionate about doing his best and he’s been a top performer,” said Mike Mannisto, partner at EY Cayman Ltd., who leads the programme. “He has excelled academically while remaining actively involved in sports and volunteering his time in our community.

“We are very excited to award him the EY Cayman Scholarship. EY is dedicated to empowering young talent like James and we look forward to helping him achieve his educational and career goals.”

To learn more about the EY Cayman Scholarship and how to apply, visit ey.com/cayman.