New doctor at Grand Harbour Medical Clinic

Family medicine doctor and general practitioner Dr. Hilke Molsen has joined the team at the Grand Harbour Medical Clinic.

Molsen, who is also certified in nutritional medicine, takes an integrative healthcare approach in her diagnosis and treatment, according to a press release issued by the clinic this week.

She had a 20-year career as a GP in the UK, leading a rural health centre for eight years.

Molsen is a member of the Royal College of General Practitioners in the UK and is licensed both in the UK and in Cayman.

She is also fluent in German and Spanish.

According to the release, she is offering the following areas of medical care: General medicine, including musculoskeletal problems, minor injuries and wound care; women’s health and wellbeing, including PAP smears; contraceptive counselling, including fitting IUD and subdermal contraceptive implants; and nutritional advice and preventative healthcare.

“We are pleased to announce Dr. Molsen’s addition to our team. She is a highly qualified, warm-hearted and friendly doctor caring for patients of all ages,” Dr. Stephen Pickering said in the release.

“I am very happy to be back on this lovely island, doing what I am passionate about, which is helping patients to overcome illness and restore their health. I look at the whole person, their lifestyle and diet, as well as emotional health to get to the root cause of their problem,” Molsen said.