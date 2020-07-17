Compass roundtable: Cayman 2.0 – a post COVID-19 work place

Cayman 2.0 is a Cayman Compass initiative examining what life will look like — or could look like — after COVID-19.



Today, we discuss topics related to the work place, including remote working and its impact on various sectors, including real estate and immigration.

We’ll be joined by:

* CML Founder Steve McIntosh

* Chamber of Commerce CEO Wil Pineau

* FTS Founder Paul Byles

* HSM Chambers Partner Nicolas Joseph

* Property Cayman Owner Michael Joseph

* A.L. Thompson’s Development Manager Larry Thompson