A man has been hospitalised in stable condition after an assault at a service station on Shamrock Road Saturday morning.

The man, police said in a short statement Saturday afternoon, suffered a dislocated shoulder among other injuries.

Officers are searching for a male suspect in the incident which happened shortly after 3:30am on a service station on Shamrock Road, near Selkirk Drive.

Police said they responded to a report that a man was assaulted following an altercation with another man whom he did not know.

During the altercation, the victim was struck with an unknown object and received lacerations to the neck and a dislocated shoulder.

He was transported by private vehicle to the Cayman Islands Hospital.

The suspect fled the scene in a motor vehicle.

Police described the suspect as being in his late 20s to early 30s, about 5’7” in height, and was wearing a white shirt and jeans at the time.

The matter is currently under investigation.

Police are appealing for witnesses to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the police tip line 949-7777, or via the RCIPS website.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.