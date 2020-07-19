Dive Site of the Week

Sand Chute is one of four historical sand-loss areas found on the west side of Grand Cayman.

This unique feature was first discovered by diving legends Kem Jackson and Bob Soto.

While bringing a glass-bottom boat back from the North Sound, Jackson spotted the massive sand fall and convinced Soto to come out and jump in for a look around. What they discovered was a huge break in the wall where built-up sand from Seven Mile Beach had spilled over into the abyss below.

This area is now known as the resting place of the USS Kittiwake and is quite possibly one of the most visited dive sites in the entire Caribbean.

| Jason Washington is an award-winning underwater photographer and owner of Ambassador Divers, a PADI 5-star facility located at the Palm Heights Resort on Seven Mile Beach.