Jackson tapped for UNC athlete advisory committee

Cayman Islands record-holder and University of Northern Colorado sophomore Sarah Jackson has been elected to the Bears’ Student-Athlete Advisory Committee’s executive board, according to a press release from the Stingray Swim Club.

Jackson was elected in April and is in charge of community outreach.

“I feel very proud I was elected to serve on our UNC SAAC executive committee by my fellow athletes,” Jackson said. “I hope that this year, we can continue to tackle issues around our Greeley community and show our Bear Pride as athletes.”

SAAC campus functions

The mission of the National Student-Athlete Advisory Committees is to enhance the total student-athlete experience by promoting opportunity, protecting student-athlete welfare and fostering a positive student-athlete image. Concerns can be voiced and solutions offered regarding any issue that may be relevant to NCAA student-athletes.

Jackson completed her freshman year with a 4.0 GPA in the spring semester and a cumulative 3.83 GPA for the year. She was named to the Dean’s Honor Roll at the University of Northern Colorado for the 2019-2020 academic year. She is studying Dietetics.