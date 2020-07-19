Easing of COVID-19 restrictions comes into effect

Premier Alden McLaughlin on Friday further outlined easing of Cayman’s COVID-19 suppression measures scheduled to take place on Sunday. The restrictions will remain in place until 31 Aug. All the restrictions are subject to social distancing protocol.

Premier Alden McLaughlin said on Friday the use of 3 feet social distancing is now acceptable for churches and offices. However he said in controlled environments like offices employees are still required to wear masks when moving around, except when seated alone at their desks.

Up to 50 people now allowed to gather in public

Dancing and karaoke will be allowed

Night clubs can open and accommodate up to 50 patrons

Hookah/shisha remain prohibited

Up to 50 people can now attend weddings in addition to the bride, groom, official witnesses and the marriage officer

Up to 50 people can now attend funerals in addition to the six pallbearers and essential mortuary staff and officiants

You can now visit residential care home facilities, like the Pines Retirement Home, with a negative PCR test within three days of visiting

Contact sports permitted. Players and fans will be considered two separate groups, meaning there can be up to 50 participants and up to 50 spectators

No change in scuba/snorkel restrictions

Travel between Cayman’s three islands can now be done without a PCR test, providing travellers have been in Cayman for more than two weeks

Commercial boats can now carry up to 50% of their licensed capacity, not exceeding 50 people

Gathering of boats will be able to take place with up to 50 people gathered

Travel will be permitted by boat between islands for pleasure

Restrictions remain with access to Stingray City and the Sandbar. Only those with a Wildlife International Zone licence are permitted to visit those areas

Vessels remain prohibited from visiting Starfish Point and Rum Point

Resources: See the latest regulations:

Prevention, Control and Suppression of COVID-19 (Partial Lifting of Restrictions) (No. 3) Regulations, 2020

Prevention, Control and Suppression of COVID-19 (Partial Lifting of Restrictions) (No. 2) Regulations, 2020

Control of COVID-19 (Amendment) (No. 2) Regulations, 2020