The National Weather Service has said residents can expect continued showers and thunder over the next 24 hours as a mid-level trough associated with the passage of a tropical wave over the Northwest Caribbean affects the Cayman area.

The weather service, in its afternoon forecast on Sunday, said radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving west.

The US National Hurricane Centre, in a forecast on Sunday, said the tropical wave is located over Hispaniola and the adjacent waters of the southwestern Atlantic.

It is expected to move west-northwestward over the next several days and enter the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by late Tuesday, and then move across the central Gulf on Wednesday. It is projected to reach the northwestern Gulf on Thursday.

“This disturbance is currently producing disorganized shower activity, but environmental conditions are expected to become at least marginally conducive for development by Wednesday or Thursday,” the US National Hurricane Centre said.

Heavy rain, lightning and thunder was experienced in parts of Grand Cayman on Sunday morning.

On Sunday night, the National Weather Service said, residents can expect partly cloudy skies becoming cloudy at times with a 40% chance of showers and some thunder, mainly over the Sister Islands. Showers may become locally heavy at times.

Temperatures will fall to the low 80s °F. Winds will be east at 5 to 10 knots. Waves will be slight with heights 1 to 3 feet.

Partly cloudy skies becoming cloudy at times can be expected on Monday with a 40% chance of showers and possible thunder. Temperatures will rise to the low 90s °F and winds will be east to northeast at 5 to 10 knots. Waves will be slight with heights 1 to 3 feet.