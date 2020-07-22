A man is in a stable but serious condition in hospital this afternoon following an early morning single-vehicle crash in Bodden Town.

Police in a statement said the accident happened shortly before 12:40am on Bodden Town Road, in the vicinity of Anton Bodden Drive.

According to police reports, a silver Honda Civic was travelling westbound when it left the roadway and hit a concrete garbage receptacle on the roadside. The vehicle received extensive damage.

The driver was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital for treatment for serious injuries, police said.

The matter is currently under investigation.