National Gallery reopens with three exhibition experiences

Now, more than ever, access to the arts and a safe space for reflection and healing are needed in order to grapple with the effects of the global pandemic.

With this in mind, the National Gallery of the Cayman Islands has been working hard to adapt its museum site in accordance with new health and safety measures and social distancing requirements. It is now officially open to the public.

Safety measures include a time-entry system with pre-booking available online or via phone, and a new one-way visiting system throughout the exhibition spaces. The gallery’s blog site contains the latest information on these measures. Booking your visit in advance is encouraged in order to avoid waiting for entry.

Visitors to the gallery will have a chance to enjoy three exhibition experiences, including the brand new ‘Saltwater in Their Veins’ – a permanent collection showcase in the upper exhibition hall that explores Cayman’s evolving relationship with the ocean through works by 45 artists.

Two other popular exhibitions – the ‘Island of Women’ exhibition with 26 local artists exploring the contribution that women have made to Caymanian society, and ‘Bendel Hydes Collection Acquisitions’ – have been extended through 21 Aug. The gallery’s Sculpture Garden and Labyrinth will also be open to enjoy, although the Art Café, Library, and Education Studio will remain closed.

During summer months, the National Gallery will also continue to run a busy online programme of virtual exhibition tours, art classes and family education resources via its website. This will include talks and lectures, as well as special highlights from the new National Collection Online Project, which features 200 artworks from the National Collection.

“It has been wonderful to see the outpouring of support for these digital resources and we will be continuing to provide virtual workshops for children and families, lesson plans, special lectures and events throughout the summer months to keep you connected to the arts,” said gallery director Natalie Urquhart. “Please also look out for our regular blog posts by NGCI staff and invited guests over the coming months, and follow us on Facebook… and Instagram at @natgalcayman.”

The National Gallery is located on Esterley Tibbetts Highway and is open Monday to Saturday, 10am-5pm. Visits can now be booked via the NGCI website here, through the email address at [email protected] or by calling 945-8111.