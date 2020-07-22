UCCI courses to teach job skills for post-COVID economy

The University College of the Cayman Islands is offering a series of compressed vocational courses, beginning 27 July, to target job skills needed in the post-COVID-19 economy, some of which were revealed in a recent survey by the Cayman Islands Chamber of Commerce.

The mostly introductory courses will be offered over four weeks and provide training in areas such as computer technology, customer service, QuickBooks, food preparation, electrical installations, plumbing, and air-conditioning and refrigeration applications.

Such courses are typically offered as full-semester classes through UCCI’s technical and vocational education and training (TVET) programme.

Fenslie Smith, interim director of TVET, said the courses have never been offered in a shortened time frame before. Following a donation of $51,260 from R3 Cayman Foundation, full scholarships covering the cost of the course are offered to qualified Caymanians.

The non-profit foundation was formed in May to address the recovery from the COVID-19 crisis and has announced an initial series of grants in the areas of relief, education, reskilling and summer camps for children.

Stacy McAfee, UCCI’s president and CEO, said in a press release, “We are excited to be working with R3, and share the foundation’s same vision in rebuilding the Cayman community through retraining opportunities that enable Caymanians to earn the required qualifications and training to take advantage of the growing local demand for jobs that are based on a technical and vocational education.

“These courses not only show UCCI’s dedication to meeting the local economy’s needs but also UCCI’s ability to quickly adjust its course offerings.”

The available courses and the skills students will learn are:

Food preparation

Professional food preparation standards

Skills in using knives and other kitchen tools

Safe operation of kitchen equipment

Food production

Electrical installation

Safety standards

Tool use

Use of the National Electrical Code as a resource

Layout installations and power distributions circuits

Proper grounding

Computer technician

Computer internal components and assembly

Operating systems installation

Share resources using the internet

Course delivery powered by Cisco NetAcad platform

QuickBooks

Create and send invoices and sales receipts

Track expenses and income

Manage your Account Receivable and Accounts Payable

Computer application

Produce professional-looking documents through Microsoft Word

Design and create professional spreadsheets through Microsoft Excel

Customer service

Effective service techniques to customer-facing problems

The benefits of providing great customer service

Develop a customer-friendly approach that is right for any business

Plumbing application

Modern-day plumbing process and its various functions

Water supply component

Install fixture overflow

Air-conditioning and refrigeration

Installing the components of commercial and residential refrigeration and air-conditioning systems.

Registration for these courses runs from 22-27 July from 10 am to 5 pm on the UCCI campus. Registrants require a passport and health insurance card. Qualified Caymanians can also apply for scholarships. Classes start on 27 July and end on 21 Aug.

Contact the UCCI admissions team at [email protected] or call 623-8224 for more information.