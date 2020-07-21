Visa applications open for US-bound students

As of this week, students travelling to the United States this fall can apply for non-immigrant visa services, including student visas, from the United States Embassy in Kingston, Jamaica.

According to a Cayman Islands Government Information Service press release, first-time and renewing student visa applicants can complete their visa application and seek an appointment online at https://usvisa-info.com.

Student visa applicants are encouraged to apply early and to ensure they have complete documentation ready at interview in order to avoid delays in their visa process, the release stated.

This includes providing a current Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) confirmation and I-20 Forms as outlined at https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/us-visas/study/student-visa.html#documentation.

Students with questions concerning the ‘online’ status of their programme should contact their institution, university, college or school directly for guidance, information and documentation.

Additional information can be found on the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVIS) website.

Students seeking visa appointments are reminded that the online appointment system is the only mechanism to register fee payment and secure an actual appointment date. Students seeking a particular date or dates, should check the system for updates as appropriate to their needs.