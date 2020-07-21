Only one COVID case still active

According to the latest results released by health officials, Cayman currently has just one active COVID-19 case.

There were no new confirmed cases of coronavirus among the 113 results received since yesterday, Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee reported.

One of two individuals who were still considered to be active cases throughout the past week has now tested negative and is deemed to be fully recovered.

The one remaining active case is asymptomatic.

As of today, 28,239 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the Cayman Islands.

Seventy-nine people remain in isolation, either at government facilities or at their homes.

So far this month, only three new cases of coronavirus have been discovered locally.

Worldwide, more than 14.7 million people have contracted the virus.