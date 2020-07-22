Latest COVID results all negative

There were no positive COVID-19 results in the latest batch of tests, according to Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee.

All of the 225 tests carried out since Tuesday afternoon were negative, he said in a brief statement issued by the Government Information Service.

As of this afternoon, 28,464 PCR tests have been carried out at laboratories at Cayman’s hospitals. The vast majority – more than 24,000 – have been done at the Health Services Authority.

Since March, a total of 203 people have been confirmed to have contracted the virus, and 201 of those have fully recovered.

One person, an Italian man who arrived on a cruise ship and was hospitalised at Health City after suffering a heart attack, died from complications related to COVID-19 in March. He was the first person to be diagnosed with COVID-19 in the Cayman Islands.

According to health officials, there is currently just one active case of coronavirus in Cayman, and that person is asymptomatic.

Only three cases of COVID-19 have been found in Cayman so far this month.

There are 71 people in isolation at the moment, either at their own homes or in government facilities.

Earlier this month, a second cycle of rescreening of frontline workers and employees in other sectors began and testing was opened to the public.

Anyone who wishes to be tested can register for an appointment with the Health Services Authority by using this form. Organisations seeking to schedule on-site screening for employees can email [email protected].

The next COVID-19 press briefing by government officials will be held on Friday afternoon, at a time yet to be determined, a government spokesperson confirmed today.