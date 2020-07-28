Jeep club cleans up North Side beach

Jeep fans descended on a trash-ridden North Side beach on Saturday to remove rubbish and debris as part of a coastal clean-up.

The idea for the clean-up came after a member of the Jeep345 club visited the beach and then told others about its unsightly state. The club members then all agreed to do something about it, said Jeep345 founder Boris Brady.

Members – armed with gloves, machetes, rakes, shovels and garbage bags – went to work at the beach early Saturday. Throughout the day, they removed large quantities of bottles, cans, wooden pallets, rusted equipment and other rubbish.

“Jeep345 started in 2018 from my love of Jeeps,” Brady said.

After seeing the popularity of Jeeps grow on the island, he thought it would be a good idea to build a four-wheel-drive community network to share knowledge and inventory when it came to parts and accessories.

“I found like-minded individuals and it took off from there,” he said. The group currently has about 100 members.

The club plans to look at additional areas of charitable work in the community. Brady said others are welcome to join the efforts.

“We are more than just Jeep enthusiasts; our management team has the Cayman community at heart,” he said.

“The group is a fun-loving, diverse crowd and we are all about spreading love and positivity in the community,” he added.

Among the sponsors of Jeep345’s charitable efforts are Car City and Island Waste Carriers.