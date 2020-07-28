Tropical disturbance likely to cause landslides, flooding in Leeward Islands

For the latest information on storm activity in the Cayman Islands, as well as information on how to prepare for hurricane season, visit Storm Centre.

A Hurricane Hunter aircraft will be deployed this afternoon to gather data on a potential tropical cyclone that is developing in the Atlantic Ocean.

The system, which is currently a tropical disturbance, is being monitored by the National Hurricane Center in Miami, Florida. It first developed off the African coast on Thursday and has since drifted across the Atlantic Ocean at around 15 to 20 miles per hour.

As of 11am today (Tuesday), the tropical disturbance was located about 500 miles east of the Windward Islands.

The NHC said in a forecast that although the system had not yet organised itself to form a tropical depression of storm, buoys in the area had registered wind speeds of up to 40mph, speeds akin to that of a tropical storm.

“An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system this afternoon and will provide more information about the current state of the disturbance,” said the NHC in its 11am forecast.

The NHC said the tropical disturbance has an 80% chance of developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm within the next 48 hours, and a 90% over the course of the next five days.

A projected storm path released by the NHC shows the tropical depression veering upwards in a west-northwesterly direction, and arriving over the Leeward Islands by 8am on Wednesday; where it is expected to cause flash floods and landslides.

“[The tropical disturbance] will produce heavy rains and potentially life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides across the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico,” warned the NHC in it initial advisory bulletin, earlier today.

The storm currently poses no threat to the Cayman Islands.