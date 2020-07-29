Business in brief

Cartan Group adds client advisor

Cartan Group LLC has hired Benjamin Marler as the company continues its expansion. Marler will advise clients on institutional business solutions, while implementing effective operational frameworks, risk management structures, governance solutions, and global market strategies, the company said in a press release.

Marler joins Cartan Group with 15 years of experience in banking, wealth management and trading. Most recently, he was an executive director at DMS Bank & Trust, and prior to that, he was an investment manager at Butterfield Bank.

In addition to his experience in the financial industry, Marler has knowledge of fund and trust structures across multiple jurisdictions and has worked with global investment managers, fund administrators and ultra-high net worth individuals to provide tailored financial service solutions.

“We are excited to add Ben to our growing Cayman-based team. Despite the current global environment, we continue to see leading technology companies looking at Cayman to be their international financial technology hub,” said Brian Tang, managing member of Cartan Group.

Young musician receives Dart scholarship

Cayman Prep & High School graduate Johnathan Bedasse is the 2020 recipient of the William A. Dart Memorial University Scholarship. He will begin studies of music at Columbia University in New York City in the fall.

The scholarship is awarded annually to financially support students for up to a maximum of four years in their bachelor’s degree, and provide internship and mentoring opportunities with Dart to establish connections and networking within the organisation.

Dart chief executive officer Mark VanDevelde said, “The William A. Dart Memorial Scholarship is awarded to a well-rounded student who achieves academic excellence and is actively involved in our community.

“Jonathan’s focus, time management and excellent communication skills, along with his tenacity will all prove beneficial throughout the next exciting steps in the achievement of his tertiary educational goals.”

After achieving exceptional scores on his A-Levels, Bedasse, a Young Musician of the Year in 2018 and Cayman Arts Festival Scholarship in 2019 recipient, has chosen the private Ivy League research university in New York for its intimate, analytical and discussion-based classes, and rigorous, multidisciplinary music programme.

Blockchain Association provides free online courses for children

The Blockchain Association of the Cayman Islands is offering children in Cayman free training provided by Consensys Academy.

BACI, in cooperation with Consensys Academy and Blockchain Business School, has organised a blockchain learning experience for children aged 4 and older.

Participation is open to children or parents who want to learn more about blockchain technology and the impact it will have on the future. Each child will get free access to online courses worth $394.

Children will also be allocated a mentor who they can ask questions as they progress. They will get badges, stickers, points and access to new sessions as a reward for their progression.

After completing the course they will have the option to take part in the virtual conference and virtual hackathon presented by Blockchain Business School.

CUC hosts summer interns virtually

Caribbean Utilities Company is hosting 24 students in its first virtual Summer Internship and Vocational Trainee Programme. With the pandemic causing a majority of CUC employees to work remotely, the normal summer internship programme could not be held on location.

CUC therefore created a virtual work-experience programme for all of the students aged 14 to 23 years old who applied. Using Microsoft Teams, the programme provides the opportunity for the students to connect with members of the CUC team and learn about the company and its operations. The high school and university students are learning remotely.

The students attend weekly sessions that focus on CUC’s power plant, regional perspectives, electricity and new technology. The students will be expected to apply this knowledge to produce a final report and a PowerPoint presentation on their experience in the programme and the impact that COVID-19 has had on the utility industry.

CUC learning and development specialist Erin Kaufman assisted with coordinating the virtual programme, which she said offers a similar learning experience to the usual summer internships.

“Even though students won’t be working on CUC’s premises, they will have an opportunity to speak with a cross section of the CUC team to gain an understanding of how the company has been operating during these challenging times,” she said.

The six-week programme ends 14 Aug.

Interior design firm IDG rebrands

Interior design firm IDG has adopted a new look. Having dropped the Dwell and Home by IDG sub-brands the company now has a single unified logo and visual identity.

IDG has started making changes to its company’s visual identity in-store, and on its buildings and trucks.

The rebrand is expected to be completed by the time the company’s new online shop launches in August.