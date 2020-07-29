Department of Tourism highlights local food and drink

People are heading out of the house more often now that the COVID-19 regulations have been relaxed, but if you are happy to be comfy at home, the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism has a couple of Facebook Live events happening this week.

Fans can tune into the Visit Cayman Islands Facebook page to watch. Those who can’t view the episodes live can see the videos after the fact, as they will remain on the page.

There was a tour of the National Gallery on Monday (still available online), and on Wednesday and Friday, Chef Britta Bush and Cayman Spirits Company will be featured, respectively.

Chef Britta

At 1pm on Wednesday, top local chef Britta Bush will be encouraging viewers to try something new in the kitchen. Learn about a seasonally-inspired, plant-based mango dessert recipe from the woman who has been interviewed for numerous magazine and newspaper articles. She is also involved in the Cayman Cookout at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman every year.

Chef Britta is a vegan chef, kombucha brewmaster, and sourdough baker of Saucha, a company dedicated to using local and organic ingredients to create nourishing and delicious vegan offerings. She completed her raw/vegan chef training with Matthew Kenney in 2013.

Cayman Spirits

At 5pm on Friday (typical happy hour start, no surprise there), join the Cayman Spirits company as they teach you how to make some awesome cocktails.

Cayman Spirits is known for its wide range of locally-made handcrafted spirits, including Gun Bay Vodka, Governor’s Reserve Rum, Seven Fathoms Rum, and a host of rum creams that bring the flavour of the islands to your doorstep.

Tune into the Facebook page here, and ‘Like’ the page to keep up-to-date with future events.