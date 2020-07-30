Condolence book set up for former Barbados prime minister

Residents of Cayman are being inviting to share their condolences on Friday on the passing of former Barbados Prime Minister Owen Seymour Arthur, who died on Monday, at the age of 70.

Cayman’s Honorary Consul to Barbados, Juliette Gooding, announced this week that a condolence book is being provided on 31 July for the public to sign in remembrance of Arthur, who served as prime minister for 14 years, from 1994 to 2008.

She said he was a statesman who was revered by his Caribbean counterparts.

“He was described by CARICOM as the chief architect of the Caribbean Single Market and Economy,” said Gooding in a statement. “He argued in favour of making the Caribbean Court of Justice the final court of appeal for countries of the Caribbean, and he advocated for the University of the West Indies and regional airline LIAT.”

She said Arthur was also very supportive of the Cayman Islands becoming an associate member of CARICOM.

Arthur was his country’s and longest-serving fifth prime minster and the longest-serving Barbadian politician.

Barbados declared three days of mourning following his death.

In a statement, University of the West Indies Vice-Chancellor Professor Sir Hilary Beckles said, “Owen Arthur, without a doubt, is one of the greatest statesmen of the 20th century Caribbean. Emerging from the second generation of nation builders, he was a successful champion of the most important discourses of his time. We knew him as a quintessential regionalist and a leader in development economics. He was also a humanist with deep commitment to social justice.”

The condolence book is available to sign from 8:30am to 6pm on Friday, 31 July, at St. George’s Anglican Church on Courts Road, off Eastern Avenue, in George Town.