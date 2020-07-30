Dive Site of the Week

Northwest Point is home to some of the best diving found anywhere in the world.

Smack dab in the middle of this area is a site named for a massive swimthrough found exactly 100 feet down: Big Tunnels.

Overhangs and ledges are adorned with hanging gorgonians and decorative sea whips. Colourful sponges are found scattered all over the dive site, thriving in strategic areas where they can pick up maximum water movement.

Being on the lee side, Big Tunnels can be dived most any day of the year. Be sure to do a current check prior to dropping in, as it can be quite strong.

Happy Diving!