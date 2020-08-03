Weather forecasters: Isaias will regain hurricane strength

For the latest information on storm activity in the Cayman Islands, as well as information on how to prepare for hurricane season, visit Storm Centre.

Weakened Tropical Storm Isaias is expected to regain strength, which could see it becoming a Category 1 hurricane again by Tuesday.

Isaias, which is the second hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic Season, became a Category 1 storm on Friday, while it was over the Bahamas, before being downgraded to a tropical storm on Saturday evening.

As of 11am Monday, Isaias remained a tropical storm. Satellite imagery of Isaias shows the storm straddling parts of Florida’s and Georgia’s coastlines.

A five-day storm path released by the US National Hurricane Center predicts that Isaias will regain hurricane strength when it arrives in South Carolina Tuesday morning.

Forecasters are warning of life-threatening storm surges which could impact along the coastlines of both South and North Carolina. The NHC is also warning of potential power-outages.

An advisory bulletin reads in part, “Isaias is expected to bring widespread sustained tropical storm force winds and gusts to hurricane force to the mid-Atlantic Coasts Tuesday”.

Isaias poses no immediate threat to the Cayman Islands.

Further south, closer to the Caribbean, NHC forecasters are also monitoring a tropical disturbance in the Atlantic Ocean.

The NHC gave the disturbance a 40% chance of further developing within the next 48 hours.

“Marginal environmental conditions could allow for some slow development of this system during the next several days, with a tropical depression possibly forming later this week,” reads an NHC weather bulletin.

The NHC said the disturbance is currently producing disorganised showers some 200 miles east of the Leeward islands. The system is moving in a northwesterly direction at 15mph and is expected to arrive in Bermuda by Wednesday. The tropical disturbance also poses no immediate threat to the Cayman Islands.