Cayman’s motto should change if same-sex marriage law enacted

I have been amazed as to how much Cayman has changed since I was there with Barclays 50 years ago. But I thought, when the Legislative Assembly vote was announced, that there was still some lingering spirituality evident in the Islands.

If the laws are to be changed to accommodate what is described in perverse terms in the Scriptures, can Islanders in all conscience retain reference to Psalm 24:2 (‘For He hath founded it upon the seas’) in their flag?

Ron Robertson