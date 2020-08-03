The National Roads Authority and its subcontractor will continue paving works on the Dr. Tomlinson roundabout throughout Tuesday.

The NRA stated in a press release on Monday that the work would be carried out between 8am and 4pm.

During that time, westbound traffic using Shamrock Road will be diverted onto Poindexter Road, while eastbound traffic will be diverted at the Dr. Tomlinson roundabout onto Rex Crighton Boulevard.

“Motorists are being asked to keep watch for traffic diversions and to drive with caution to ensure safety of the work crews,” the NRA said.