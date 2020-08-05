Phoenix rise as corporate squash league opens serve

Phoenix led the way in week one as the Bakertilly Corporate Squash League recommenced on 30 July at the South Sound Squash Club.

Phoenix finished with 135 points, followed by 120 from defending champion Bakertilly and 111 from PwC.

“It is fun and refreshing to have squash and the club back and we look forward to next week,” said Bakertilly’s Ricard Reading.

This season comes with a change in scoring. Previously, teams gained points for the games they won. This season, however, the overall scores are based on points won by individuals and the third game played on a three-minute clock.

“This makes play more exciting and competitive as every point counts,” stated a press release from the league.

In the A Division matchup between Phoenix’s Jade Pitcairn and Genesis Trust’s Samantha Hennings – the only ladies’ match of the night – Pitcairn outlasted Hennings in three games. She took the decisive game 35-32 to clinch the match.

Play continues every Thursday at 5:45pm, with playoffs and finals set for 3 Sept.

League standings (after week 1)

Phoenix 135

Bakertilly 120

PWC 111

Genesis Trust 102

KPMG 88

CUC 64