Beach Bay hotel developer files for building permit

Plans for a new nine-storey hotel and condo complex in the Beach Bay area of Bodden Town have moved a step closer to fruition.

The coronavirus lockdown may have delayed progress on some developments, but the group behind the Mandarin Oriental project say they have filed applications for building permits and are almost ready to get shovels in the ground.

The luxury resort, which includes a 100-room hotel, 20 branded residences, spa, restaurants, and pools on 700 feet of beach front in the Bodden Town district, is being developed by Melkonian Capital Management and RAL Development Services.

Ryan Melkonian said in a press release that the COVID-19 pandemic had not dented the plans.

“We remain committed to the Cayman Islands and building what is sure to be a landmark resort for Grand Cayman,” he said.

“We support the decisive actions that the Cayman Islands government has taken over the last several months to safeguard the people, environment, and economy of the Cayman Islands and look forward to being part of the reopening plans as we prepare for the ‘resurgence’ of Grand Cayman’s development and tourism.

“We are enthusiastic about the reopening of the island and support all measures being taken.”

The project was approved by the Central Planning Authority in November 2019. The developer amended the plans to improve beach access for residents after some local complaints about the initial design.

“The team remains committed to continuing to work with the local community, the Cayman Islands Government and industry leaders as we enter this next phase of filing for and garnering our building permits,” said Spencer Levine, president of RAL Development Services, in the press release. “We are eager to bring this one-of-a-kind resort to the Cayman islands in support of the residents and elected officials, providing a much needed boost to the post-COVID economy.”