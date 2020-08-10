Record merchandise imports in 2019

The Cayman Islands imported a record $1.18 billion worth of goods in 2019. The 13.5% increase over the previous year was driven by both non-petroleum and petroleum-related imports, the Economics and Statistics Office reported.
This trend continued in the first quarter of 2020, when the value of imported goods of $288.18 million was 6.8% more than in the same period of 2019.
Last year non-oil-based imports increased by 14.6% to $1.04 billion, following the expansion of all categories.
The growth was especially pronounced for machinery and transport equipment (up 16.6%), including electrical appliances, which increased by $11.8 million (30.9%), and road vehicle imports which were up by $7.4 million (10.7%). Furniture imports were 22.1% higher than in 2018.
The $53 million higher importation of non-monetary gold was another main driver of import growth last year.
Meanwhile, the value of imported food and live animals continued on an upward trend, increasing by 3.6% to $195.0 million over 2018, whereas the higher value of imported beverages was up by $2.4 million or 6.9%.
Importation of materials moved up 9.1%, reflecting higher imports of non-metallic mineral manufactures like cement, cork, wood, iron and steel and paper products.
Petroleum and petroleum-related imports recorded an increase of 5.8% to reach $140.9 million.
The vast majority of Cayman’s imported goods comes from the US (84.4%), followed by the Caribbean (4.9%), the European Union (2.2%) and the UK (1.2%).
Most goods are imported via the port in George Town (69.1%). Less than a quarter (24.1%) is brought in through the airport and about 5.6% are petroleum imports via the oil terminal.
If you value our service, if you have turned to us in the past few days or weeks for verified, factual updates, if you have watched our live streaming of press conferences or sent an article to a friend... please consider a donation. Quality local journalism was at risk before the coronavirus crisis. It is now deeply threatened. Even a small amount can go a long way to sustaining our mission of informing the public. We need our readers’ financial support now more than ever.