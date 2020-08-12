$5,000 donated to UCCI’s vocational training programme

Philanthropist Granger Haugh donated $5,000 to the University College of the Cayman Islands’ Technical and Vocational Education and Training programme.

“I saw in the paper where the university was involved in this programme and it seemed like a good thing,” Haugh said in a press release issued by UCCI. “I know the university is always short of funding, so it seemed like a good thing to do.”

Haugh has previously provided support to UCCI. One of his donations paid for the sound panels in the ceiling of Sir Vassel Johnson Hall at the university, the release stated.

“We were thrilled to be recipients of Mr. Haugh’s ongoing generosity,” UCCI President and CEO Stacy McAfee said. “It’s an important part of UCCI’s mission to be involved in the local community. And when partnerships like this emerge it helps to strengthen those connections. We’re very grateful to receive this kind of support.”

The university said the donation will be used to assist students in pursuing their educations after completion of the current four-week session of courses.

“Courses being offered through the TVET session are ones that are expected to help hard-hit industries and range from construction trades, such as plumbing and air conditioning, to computer technology to commercial cooking,” the UCCI release stated.

According to the release, Haugh and his family first came to Cayman in the 1970s. He is the founder of Cliniqa Corp., a US-based firm manufacturing products for medical laboratories. Now, 84, he has retired from Cliniqa, and spends most of his time on charity-oriented endeavours. His most recent project is developing a new system for farming in Cayman, which he plans to implement at Beacon Farms in October. Part of that project involves using sargassum as compost.

He said he and his family spend several months in Cayman every year. Although, this year, that time has been extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We came in January and we’ve been here ever since,” he said in the release.

About UCCI TVET courses

The courses range from seven weeks to three semesters, and include: Electrical Technology, General Business, Computer Technician, Electrical installations, Plumbing applications, Air conditioning and Refrigeration Application, Food Preparation, Fundamental of Accounting/Quick Books, Fashion Design Fundamentals, Auto Repair and Maintenance, Preventative Maintenance, Computer Technician Application, Computer Application, Customer Service, Fitness and Wellness, and Sign Language.

The application deadline for new students is 14 Aug. TVET classes start on 7 Sept. Anyone interested in signing up can contact the UCCI admissions team at [email protected] or call 623-8224.

For more information, visit www.ucci.edu.ky.