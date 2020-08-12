Van ends up in water while towing jet-skis

Police were called to the waterfront near the Lobster Pot on Sunday, after a Toyota Hiace ended up in the sea while trying to tow two jet-skis out of the water.

“Officers attended the location and were informed that the driver of the vehicle had attempted to pull two jet-skis from the water and was dragged into the water by the vessels,” said an RCIPS spokesperson. “No one reported any injuries to the officers as a result of the incident.”

The van was towed out of the water.

Police said they carried out an initial check for oil spills in the water but found none.

“The officers requested the assistance of DOE to assess the water for any pollutant that may arise from the incident,” said the spokesperson.

Since the incident, police are reminding the public to take some simple steps that could prevent their vehicle from ending up in a similar situation.

Tips from police:

Ensure that the vehicle being used is capable of hauling out the load that is attached.

The tyres on the vehicle should have ample threading to ensure that they have the necessary grip to perform the task.

Ensure that the person launching and retrieving vessels has the adequate experience to do so.

Remember to apply emergency brakes during this process.