Man charged for nightclub assault

A 28-year-old North Side man has been charged with assault after videos of a woman being punched were circulated on social media.
The charge stems from an incident outside a nightclub on Canal Street, off West Bay Road, on Sunday, 31 July.
The assault was captured on two separate clips, and then shared across several social media platforms. In the videos, a man can be seen punching the victim to the ground twice.
A spokesperson for the RCIPS said the man was arrested on 5 Aug. and has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He appeared in Summary Court on Monday.
“He appeared in court [on] 10 August, where he was granted bail to return on 25 September, 2020,” said the RCIPS spokesperson.
