Clients of Maples Group donate to LIFE and The Pines

The Maples Group has made two donations on behalf of its clients to local not-for-profit organisations Literacy Is For Everyone (LIFE) and The Pines Retirement Home.

LIFE, an independent charitable organisation committed to improving the education and literacy of more than 2,700 primary school children in Cayman, received $25,000.

The organisation will use the funds to hire a second employee, who will support the expansion of LIFE’s programmes. These are designed to help parents engage in their child’s literacy and have become increasingly important in the recent home-schooling environment.

Marilyn Conolly, executive director of LIFE, said in a press release, “We are grateful for this donation which allows us to add a second staff member for the first time in our eight-year history.

“This will help to manage over 150 volunteers and enable us to expand our programmes in response to the global pandemic’s impact on students in the Cayman Islands.”

Maples Group made a separate contribution of US$67,000 to The Pines to support the renovation of the organisation’s assisted-living care villas.

These villas provide a level of independence to those who may not need full-time care and are usually offered to those prior to enrolling in The Pines as residents. Constructed in 1990, the buildings are now in need of modernisation and improvements to make the facilities more accessible. In addition to giving the villas an overall facelift, the funds will also be used to install handrails and ramps in key areas, such as at villa entrances and exits for those with limited mobility.

“As a lifelong sponsor of The Pines, we are always amazed by the Maples Group’s continued support of our efforts,” said Lynda Mitchell, manager of The Pines. “Their contributions sincerely make a difference for us, and we are forever enormously grateful. We look forward to the launch of this much needed project.”

Scott Somerville, CEO of the fiduciary, fund, regulatory and compliance, and entity formation and management services businesses of the Maples Group, said young children and the elderly are two of the most affected groups by the social impacts of COVID-19.

“We are proud to support LIFE and The Pines and hope these donations will help their staff and volunteers to continue their essential work during this unprecedented time,” he said in the release. “We take our role as a corporate citizen seriously and remain committed to inspiring change and promoting positive development through our support of these and other organisations in the local community.”