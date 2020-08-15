Three people are hospitalised following a two-vehicle collision on Crewe Road in George Town on Saturday afternoon.

The collision involved a green Toyota Passo carrying one occupant and a grey Kia Rio carrying two people, according to a Royal Cayman Islands Police Service statement.

The driver of the Passo was trapped inside the vehicle and was extricated by the Cayman Island Fire Service officers and taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital by ambulance, where he is being treated for what is believed to be serious and life-threatening-injuries.

The occupants of the Rio were also transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital by ambulance. According to police, their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening at this time.

Police said the roadway, which had been temporarily closed following the accident, was cleared and is now open to the public.

The matter is being investigated by the police.

One of the vehicles in the crash collided into the perimeter wall of a Crewe Road home and landed on the front lawn.

Resident Nicole Hyde, who lives in the home, speaking with the Cayman Compass Saturday, said she was inside when she heard what she said sounded like a “bomb”.

Hyde, who was trained in first aid and CPR, said she then heard a neighbour call out to her and she went outside.

She said she saw the two vehicles and immediately sprang into action to assist.

“I came outside and there was a guy, he looked like the driver but he was shifted to the passenger side and he was not wearing a seatbelt. I looked at him. I assessed the area to make sure it was clear because I am also Red Cross trained and CPR trained. I went across to the road and checked [the] other two [people] and asked them their names and information. They were breathing and they were responsive,” she said

Police cordoned off the area of the collision.

Traffic was not being allowed pass Jose’s gas station on Crewe Road and Agnes Way from the CUC Roundabout.