Third weather system forms in Atlantic

The US National Hurricane Center is monitoring three active systems in the Atlantic Basin.

The closest of the three to Cayman – a tropical wave – is making its way into the central Caribbean Sea. As of noon today, it was passing a few hundred miles off the coast of Colombia, travelling at about 20mph and producing disorganised thunderstorms and strong gusts of winds.

The NHC forecast on this system predicts the tropical wave has a 40% chance of developing into a tropical depression during the next 48 hours.

Initial storm-projection paths, released by the NHC, showed the system gradually veering into the Cayman area over the next few days.

“A tropical depression is likely to form late this week or this weekend when the system reaches the northwestern Caribbean Sea,” reads a midday NHC forecast.

The NHC has not yet released any predictions on the expected strength of the system when it arrives in the Cayman area.

The Cayman Islands National Weather Service is also monitoring the system, but says it currently poses no immediate threat to the Cayman Islands.

Further east, in the central Atlantic Ocean, a tropical disturbance continues to strengthen. The system, which is not expected to make landfall, is located a little more than 1,000 miles from the Windward Islands in the eastern Caribbean.

“Environmental conditions are conducive for further development, and a tropical depression is expected to form during the next day or two,” reads a NHC bulletin.

Initial projected paths for the storm showed the system veering upwards into the Atlantic Ocean, hundreds of miles away from the nearest land.

The third system in the Atlantic Basin region is currently over Guinea and Sierra Leone in Africa.

This system, which is producing showers and thunderstorms, is expected to make its way into the eastern Atlantic by Friday.

The NHC said that by early next week, “conditions are forecast to become less favourable for tropical cyclone formation while it moves west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph toward the central tropical Atlantic”.

Forecasters predict only a 20% chance of this system further developing within five days.