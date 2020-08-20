Intertrust launches law firm in Cayman

Corporate and fund services provider Intertrust Group has announced it will create a new global offshore law firm. Intertrust Law will be managed from the Cayman Islands.

In a press statement Intertrust said the move represents a landmark moment in the company’s 68-year history.

Intertrust Law will provide Cayman Islands legal advice covering the practice areas of investment funds, corporate and fund finance, structured finance, litigation and private clients with business development teams based globally.

The expansion into legal advice would also further strengthen Intertrust’s market position in this key region.

Intertrust Law will be a Cayman Islands general partnership led by Managing Partner Ian Gobin and operated and managed independently from Intertrust Group.

“Adding legal advice to our service portfolio further strengthens our position in this strategically important market,” said Stephanie Miller, CEO of Intertrust. “We have already built a leading market position in this region and, with Intertrust Law, we can now offer an even more holistic solution to our clients to help them invest, grow and thrive.”

James Ferguson, head of Americas at Intertrust Group, said there is a clear demand from clients for service providers that can combine legal advice in all major fund jurisdiction with fiduciary and fund services.

Ian Gobin, a former partner in the investment funds team at Harneys, said “We have seized the opportunity to build the next generation of Cayman law firm from the ground up, utilising the latest technology and client experience from day one, unrestricted by legacy.

“And we are combining that with the greatest talent in the market.”

Intertrust Group is based in the Walkers Building on Elgin Avenue, since the company acquired the management services arm of offshore law firm Walkers in 2012.

Intertrust has offices in over 30 countries, including the United States, China and the United Kingdom, and more than 3,800 staff. Its clients include 60% of the top 10 Fortune Global 500, and 80% of the top 50 Private Equity International 300 firms. Its wholesale clients focus on direct investment into property infrastructure, private equity, debt, and venture capital investments.